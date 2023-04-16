Traffic on Getap-Martuni road one-way due to risk of bridge collapse

Roads closed on the territory of Armenia, Republic of Armenia Rescue Service reports.
Roads leading from the "Amberd" high-mountain weather station to Amberd fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn Province have been closed.
Traffic on the 7th km of the Getap-Martuni road is one-way due to the risk of collapse of the bridge built over the Yeghegis River.
According to the Department of Emergency Situations Management Agency of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the Department of Crisis Management Center of the Republic of North Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russian Federation, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open to all types of vehicles.