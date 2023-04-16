Russian peacekeepers celebrate Easter in Artsakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh celebrated the Resurrection Sunday (Easter), Peacekeeper Telegram channel reports.
“The main attribute of the holiday was delivered to Armenia on a military transport aircraft. Easter breads were provided to the peacekeepers by the "We are United" multinational project and the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The Easter treat was blessed and delivered to all observation posts. Thus, each serviceman was able to celebrate one of the main Orthodox holidays,” the message says.