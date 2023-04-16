Group brawl due to traffic accident

Today on April 16, a squabble took place in Yerevan.
According to shamshyan.com, from around 10:50 to 11:10 on the section of the highway between Davtashen and Ashtarak, more than 20 young people blocked the road and started a fight, which then turned into “mob law”.
According to photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan, the reason for the brawl was a collision between two cars with, fortunately, no casualties.
However, traffic became paralyzed.
The Investigative Division of Ajapnyak and Davitashen administrative districts of Yerevan of the RA Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case on the grounds of hooliganism.
The police and the patrol service, in cooperation with the investigative department, take the necessary measures to identify and find the participants in the fight who fled the scene of the incident.