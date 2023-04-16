Gyumri - Yerevan train crashes into truck and derails

An electric multiple unit (EMU) operating a route from Gyumri to Yerevan crashed into a truck and derailed: a criminal case has been launched.
On April 15, at around 7 PM, an EMU of the South Caucasian Railway Company, following the Gyumri-Yerevan route, crashed into a FAW truck crossing the railway tracks.
As a result of the collision, the driver and passenger of the truck as well as the passenger of the EMU were injured.
The investigative bodies initiated a criminal case on grounds of traffic accident with grave consequences.
The South Caucasian Railway Company apologizes to the passengers affected by the accident, which occurred beyond the control of the company. The company once again urges drivers of vehicles to observe traffic rules while crossing railway tracks in order to protect the life, health and property of citizens.