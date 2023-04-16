Washington forces Yerevan to join anti-Russian sanctions

Washington is forcing Armenia to join the anti-Russian sanctions, Doctor of Political Science Vahe Davtyan wrote on Facebook.
“According to some sources, this issue was discussed at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, as well as during the visit of Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea Kendler to Yerevan a few days ago.
Naturally, there is no mention of the discussion of sanctions in any official statement, as well as in the minutes of the meeting,” Davtyan wrote.