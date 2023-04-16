9 patients transported from Artsakh to Armenia thanks to ICRC

In connection with Azerbaijan blocking the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 9 people with diagnoses requiring urgent surgical intervention were transferred from the Republican Medical Center of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare to various specialized medical institutions in Armenia with the mediation and assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This was reported by the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh.
12 patients transferred to Armenia for treatment returned to Artsakh escorted by ICRC.
4 children are in the neonatal and intensive care unit of the Medical Association "Arevik".
With the mediation and escort of the ICRC, a total of 290 patients have so far been transported from Artsakh to Armenia.