Over 6,000 British to play role in Charles III and Camilla Coronation

Over 6,000 British troops will take part in the coronation of King Charles III, the largest ceremony in seven decades, reports The Associated Press, citing the Government of the United Kingdom.
According to the Ministry of Defense thousands of soldiers, sailors and airmen will accompany the King and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, all the way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for and after the May 6 ceremony.
Hundreds of military personnel from 35 Member states of the Commonwealth of Nations will also take part in the first British coronation ceremony since Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
Charles, who became king after his mother's death in September, will be formally crowned alongside Camilla at Westminster Abbey.