Another anti-government rally takes place in Prague

Thousands of people rallied again in the Czech capital on Sunday to protest high inflation and demand the government’s resignation, AP reported.
It was the second such rally at Prague’s Wenceslas Square after one on March 11 that was organized by a new political party known as PRO under an “against the poverty” banner.
The demonstrators, speakers at the protest, and the head of the populist group, Jindrich Rajchl, blamed the European Union and the Czech government for soaring inflation and all repeatedly called on the current five-party coalition to resign.
The protesters also want the Czech government to stop taking actions that are intended to reduce misinformation and fake news.
In addition, the protesters condemned the Czech government’s stance regarding the situation on Ukraine.
The country has provided weapons for the Ukrainian military and taken in about 500,000 refugees.
Rajchl called Defense Minister Jana Cernochova, a vocal supporter of the pro-Ukraine stance, “the biggest security risk for our country.”
Some people at the rally were signing a petition demanding the Czech Republic quit NATO.