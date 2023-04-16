Sudan army agrees to open passage for urgent humanitarian cases

The Sudanese army has agreed to a proposal from the UN to open a safe passage for humanitarian emergencies for three hours every day starting at 4 PM local time on Sunday, Reuters reports, citing Sudanese army's statement.
At the same time, the country's army confirmed that it reserves the right to respond if “the rebellious militia commits any violations.”
Earlier Sunday, the UN World Food Program (WFP) said it had temporarily suspended all operations in Sudan following the deaths of three employees in clashes between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.