New ombudsperson visits Azerbaijan servicemen detained in Armenia

The new Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Anahit Manasyan, on Sunday visited the Azerbaijani servicemen who are detained in Armenia, the Defender’s office informs.
The Defender got acquainted with the conditions of their detention, and the issues related to the guaranteeing of their rights, including their right to health.
During the private interviews, complaints about torture, and other forms of ill-treatment, including psychological pressure, committed by state bodies and officials, were not received.
The Human Rights Defender recorded that the mentioned persons are provided with proper detention conditions, including constant drinking water, food, and hygiene items. They are also provided with medical assistance and service when necessary. The doctor-specialist of the staff of the Defender’s Office, who was also present during the visit, got acquainted with the medical documents, and the medical assistance that was provided to the mentioned persons.
The persons deprived of their liberty informed that they are familiar with the accusations that are brought against them, and that they were provided with a free public defender, as well as the participation of an interpreter was guaranteed during the proceedings.
The Human Rights Defender clarified to the persons deprived of their liberty the mechanisms of the protection of their rights, the nature of the restrictions applied by the judicial act, the procedure and deadlines of its appeal, as well as the procedures of applying to Human Rights Defender.