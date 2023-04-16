Putin receives China defense minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow, they discussed military cooperation as well. In general, according to him, the negotiations were very effective, TASS reports.
The Russian President noted the aforesaid while opening the meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who has arrived in Moscow.
"You have come to Russia after the visit of our great friend, my friend, President of the People's Republic of China, friend Xi Jinping to our country. I want to emphasize once again that the visit was very productive. We, of course, reflected also on the cooperation of the military departments of our countries. Relations in all directions are developing well; in economy, social, cultural, educational spheres. And, of course, in terms of the military departments," Putin said.