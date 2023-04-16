Berlusconi transferred from intensive care unit to hospital regular ward

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who is suffering from chronic leukemia, has been moved from the intensive care unit to a regular ward at a Milan hospital where he is being treated for a lung infection, his brother said.
"Everything is fine, he has been discharged from the intensive care unit," Milan's Corriere della Sera newspaper quoted Paolo Berlusconi as saying before visiting his 86-year-old brother at San Raffaele Hospital.
Italian news agency LaPresse also reported that Berlusconi's brother confirmed the transfer from the intensive care unit of the aforesaid hospital where he was admitted on April 5.
The hospital declined to comment on the report, but said it would release a medical report on Berlusconi's condition on Monday.
Berlusconi was hospitalized due to a lung infection, according to doctors. During his hospitalization, doctors, including his longtime personal physician, publicly disclosed that the former Italian prime minister had chronic leukemia.
Berlusconi has also suffered from serious heart problems in the past and was admitted to the same hospital in 2020 in critical condition for treatment of Covid-19.
His Forza Italia party, which he founded nearly 30 years ago, and Matteo Salvini's Lega party are junior partners in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government. But unlike Salvini, who is the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Berlusconi does not hold any public office now.