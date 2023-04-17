UK army to be armed with Land Rover Defender electric models

Babcock International company will make Land Rover Defender electric models for the UK army, Motor wrote.
Passage testing of vehicles created by replacing internal combustion engines with electric traction are performed not only at the Russian Avtotor plant, but also by the UK Ministry of Defense. The latter has announced that it is starting an annual trial, during which the army will check the feasibility of replacing the in-service Land Rover Defender with electric power equipment. These all-terrain vehicles will then be handed over to the UK army's armored tank testing center for testing.
The Babcock International company received an order from the UK army to accept an order and prepare four electric vehicles based on the diesel Defender. Two ordinary all-terrain vehicles and two Land Rover armored vehicles were converted into electric vehicles.
As a result of the tests, the UK Ministry of Defense will make a decision about the prospects of such technology in the country’s army. The ministry has already announced that it will switch to electric vehicles as of 2030, but it has not yet been decided whether this will refer only to the purchase of new equipment or to the conversion of existing vehicles as well.