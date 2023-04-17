News
Sudan fighting death toll reaches 97
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Explosions rocked the Sudanese capital Khartoum Monday as fighting between the army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals raged for a third day with the death toll rising to nearly 100, AFP reported.

The violence erupted Saturday after weeks of power struggles between the two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup, Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The intense conflict, which has seen air strikes, tanks on the streets, artillery fire and heavy gunfire in crowded neighborhoods both in Khartoum and other cities across Sudan, has triggered international demands for an immediate ceasefire.

"The death toll among civilians in clashes since it began on Saturday... has reached 97," the doctors' union said early Monday, noting the figure does not include all casualties as many could not reach hospitals due to difficulties in movement amid the fighting.
