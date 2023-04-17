News
Armenia PM to Syria president: I would like to confirm our readiness to support Syrian reconstruction process
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent a congratulatory message to President Bashar Al-Assad of Syria on the latter’s National Day.

"The Armenian-Syrian friendship, coming from the depths of centuries and strengthened by historical trials, is the foundation on which the fraternal relations of the two countries continue to develop.

“I am convinced that Syria has enough strength and resilience to overcome the consequences of the devastating earthquake and other challenges the country is facing.

“I would like to confirm our readiness to contribute and support the Syrian reconstruction process in this difficult period for Syria,” the Armenian PM’s message reads, in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
