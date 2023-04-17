News
Armenia cinema celebrating 100th anniversary
Armenia cinema celebrating 100th anniversary
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture

Armenia’s cinema celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023, and April 16 was declared Armenian Cinema Day, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On this occasion, an Armenian governmental anniversary commission has been formed, under the leadership of which the ministry has launched more than a dozen events and programs in the capital city of Yerevan and in the provinces of Armenia.

The commencement ceremony of the anniversary events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Armenia’s cinema was held Sunday.

The 85th anniversary of the foundation of Armenia’s animation was also reflected on.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
