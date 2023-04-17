News
Armenia MOD: Soldier who shot himself still in stable but severe condition
Armenia MOD: Soldier who shot himself still in stable but severe condition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The serviceman who shot himself is still in stable but severe condition, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from Aram Torosyan, the press secretary of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.

"He is under medical supervision," added Torosyan.

A report was received from a military unit of Armenia that Private H. S., a soldier of this military unit had sustained a gunshot wound in the head in a combat position on April 13, and according to preliminary data, from a shot fired from under the chin from the rifle registered to him, and was taken to the garrison hospital.

The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal proceeding into this incident, and under the Criminal Code article on causing suicide by carelessness.
