Iran president invites Saudi king to Tehran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has extended an invitation to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to visit Tehran, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said, Tasnim reported.
Nasser Kanaani announced at a press conference on Monday that the Iranian president has offered to reciprocally host the Saudi king after receiving an invitation to visit Riyadh.
"Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accepted the invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to visit Riyadh, and…in response sent a written invitation to the King of Saudi Arabia to visit Tehran," Kanaani informed.