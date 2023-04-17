The Times: UK could send warship to Indo-Pacific because of China

The United Kingdom (UK) could permanently deploy a major warship to the Indo-Pacific to counter China. The Times reports, citing a British Ministry of Defense source.
According to the plans, the British warship will be based in Asia permanently. In this way, it will be possible to strengthen the naval forces of the allies in the region, according to the hopes of London.
Now, according to the publication, the issue of the permanent deployment of at least one Type-31 frigate is being decided.
The Type-31 frigates are warships designed for the UK Royal Navy. Their length is about 140 meters, speed up to 26 knots, cruising range is estimated at 9,000 miles, and autonomy is 28 days.
It was reported that in the last fifty years, the UK has reduced its military presence in the area east of the Suez Canal. Therefore, sending this frigate will be a turning point.