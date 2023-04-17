Armenia opposition MP Mher Sahakyan charged

Opposition MP Mher Sahakyan has been charged. Gor Abrahamyan, spokesperson of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, said this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Sahakyan was charged with hooliganism and causing slight damage to health.
A ban on being absent from Armenia has been chosen as a preventive measure against him.
This charge is related to the incident on March 31, when during the meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs, Sahakyan had punched Vladimir Vardanyan, the chairman of this committee and a lawmaker from the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction of the NA, in the temple. As a result, Vardanyan was slightly injured.
On April 11, Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan presented to the parliament the petition to launch criminal proceedings against Sahakyan. And with a secret ballot, the NA stripped Sahakyan of his parliamentary immunity.