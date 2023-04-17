News
Israel FM to visit Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will visit the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on Wednesday. He will take part in a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Israel intergovernmental commission.

According to a statement of the Israeli Foreign Ministry on the website, Cohen will lead a large delegation to hold consultations on economic cooperation, Turan reported.

“Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Tel Aviv on March 29, which caused a sharply negative reaction from Tehran. The attempts of the Iranian regime to put pressure on Baku to abandon rapprochement with Israel have further strained Azerbaijani-Iranian relations,” Turan added.
Հայերեն and Русский
