Heavy clashes taking place around Armenian church in Sudan (VIDEO)
Heavy clashes taking place around Armenian church in Sudan (VIDEO)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The only Armenian church in Sudan has ended up at the center of the heated clashes between the conflicting forces, the Armenians living in Sudan's capital Khartoum told Arevelk news agency.

It is also reported that despite the ongoing clashes, the church has not suffered any damage yet.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the police known as Tatakhol Sarih have been ongoing for the third day in Sudan.

There are hundreds of casualties and wounded, and these military actions have spread to the cities of the entire country.

The Armenian community of Sudan is considered one of the smallest communities of the Armenian diaspora, as only about 15 Armenians live there.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
