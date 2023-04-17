News
Show news feed
Iran accuses Israel of deteriorating relations with Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran believes that Israel is behind the deterioration of its relations with Azerbaijan. This was announced on Monday by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Iran, Nasser Kanaani.

"The Zionist regime [i.e., Israel] believes that its national security strategy is to create an unstable and unsafe situation in the region," Kanaani was quoted by Iran's MFA Telegram channel. "Understanding that disagreements between Iran and Azerbaijan in the diplomatic sphere are beneficial to some, we tried to overcome this tension with the help of diplomatic initiatives."

Kanaani emphasized that despite the existing disagreements between Iran and Azerbaijan, the foreign ministers o the two countries have held three rounds of telephone conversations, which "passed positively".

Also, the official representative of the Iranian MFA expressed hope that Tehran will manage to improve relations with Baku.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
