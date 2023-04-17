News
Bayramov informs Bono about ‘occupation of 8 villages by Armenia’
Bayramov informs Bono about ‘occupation of 8 villages by Armenia’
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday received Louis Bono, the OSCE Minsk Group US Co-Chair and Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations.

During the meeting, prospects for negotiations on a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and on other components of the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process were discussed, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said, Turan reported.

“Bayramov drew attention to Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations under the trilateral statement (the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation dated November 10, 2020 - note. Turan), and in particular, about the incomplete withdrawal of Armenian forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, the continuation of the occupation of 8 Azerbaijani villages (Gazakh and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, - note of Turan),” as per the  statement of the press service of the Azerbaijani foreign ministry.

“Pointing to the capture of two Azerbaijani soldiers [in Armenia] and the use of physical violence against one of them, Bayramov stressed the importance of their immediate release. The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest,” Turan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
