How many tourists will come to Armenia depends on police work as well, PM says

Today, compared to 2019, we have a 35-percent growth in the field of tourism according to the data of the first quarter, which brings great resources to the Republic of Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his address at Monday’s meeting of the Police Board on the occasion of Police Day in Armenia.
"It depends also on the work of the Police [of Armenia] whether, upon returning, these people will encourage others to come to the Republic of Armenia or, on the contrary, they will say, ‘It is better you choose another place and go somewhere else.’ These are interconnected. It’s about billions of [US] dollars that will either flow into Armenia or flow out of the Republic of Armenia as a result of your work.
"Thank God, today at least in the field of economy, economic growth, our affairs are good; and I want to believe, I believe, and I am convinced that it is also thanks to your work because, as we have agreed, we are doing everything to create equal conditions, equal opportunities, to create conditions for everyone's equality before the law, the rule of law. Of course, we have not reached the ideal, but we must work in that direction every day," the Armenian PM said, addressing the Police of Armenia.