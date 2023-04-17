Gor Sahakyan won 3 gold medals, becoming a champion (photo)

New bug is noticed in Apple devices: what is it and what can be done about it?

Huawei introduces cheap nova 11 Ultra smartphone: it has characteristics that not all flagships can boast of

How many tourists will come to Armenia depends on police work as well, PM says

Azerbaijan fires at Karabakh residents doing agricultural work

The flag incident does not express the position of the RA Government. MօESCS

Iran accuses Israel of deteriorating relations with Azerbaijan

Historic SpaceX Starship launch delayed due to a first stage problem

Armenia government: Need to adjust CSTO responsibility zone arose due to uncertain positions

Heavy clashes taking place around Armenian church in Sudan (VIDEO)

Armenia Security Council chief, US official discuss possible prospects of cooperation in some domains

Bayramov informs Bono about ‘occupation of 8 villages by Armenia’

Israel FM to visit Azerbaijan

Istanbul mayor visits Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, meets with patriarch

Tatoyan Foundation: 2,700 hectares are under Azerbaijan occupation in Armenia’s Kapan community alone

The Times: UK could send warship to Indo-Pacific because of China

Armenia opposition MP Mher Sahakyan charged

Armenia government presents details on negotiations with Azerbaijan

US deputy assistant secretary of state is in Armenia

Aurora 23 military exercise kicking off in Sweden

Samsung plans to ditch Google Search on its Galaxy smartphones and replace it with Bing

Iran president invites Saudi king to Tehran

Barca president confirms that Messi will return to club

Armenia MOD: Soldier who shot himself still in stable but severe condition

Apple will release a 15-inch MacBook Air։ What is known about it?

Public criminal prosecution launched against Azerbaijanis who crossed into Armenia, they are arrested

MOD: Armenia soldier who was in critical condition due to Azerbaijan provocation is now in severe condition

New, smart Yerevan bus stops’ modern version being developed

Armenia cinema celebrating 100th anniversary

Armenia Sotk gold mine operations stopped due to Azerbaijan shooting

Armenia PM to Syria president: I would like to confirm our readiness to support Syrian reconstruction process

Several important functions to be disabled on some iPhone models

Alexis Ohanian: Kim Kardashian, I'm coming for your crown!

Sudan fighting death toll reaches 97

Armenia gymnastics team head coach: They tried to create problems for us in Turkey but it had opposite effect

MOD: Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions in Sotk

Armenia's Artur Davtyan: I am happy, proud to return from Turkey with gold medal (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

UK army to be armed with Land Rover Defender electric models

SpaceX Starship historic launch scheduled for today: It can be viewed online

European champion Artur Davtyan, Team Armenia return from Turkey, are welcomed at Yerevan airport (LIVE)

Serie A: Roma achieve 3rd consecutive win (VIDEO)

Berlusconi transferred from intensive care unit to hospital regular ward

Putin receives China defense minister

Sudan army agrees to open passage for urgent humanitarian cases

New ombudsperson visits Azerbaijan servicemen detained in Armenia

Another anti-government rally takes place in Prague

Getting to know the disease։ The many faces of dizziness

130 Ukrainian servicemen back as part of prisoner exchange

Finland launches Europe's most powerful nuclear reactor

Over 6,000 British to play role in Charles III and Camilla Coronation

Armenia Anthem plays for Artur Davtyan in Turkey

Artur Davtyan becomes European champion in Turkey

9 patients transported from Artsakh to Armenia thanks to ICRC

Washington forces Yerevan to join anti-Russian sanctions

Gyumri - Yerevan train crashes into truck and derails

Group brawl due to traffic accident

SK military prevent North Korean patrol chasing boat

Russian peacekeepers celebrate Easter in Artsakh

Traffic on Getap-Martuni road one-way due to risk of bridge collapse

RA Ministry of Finance delegation visits Washington

$230 million damage to Artsakh economy due to blockade

The Danish ambassador was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry: Ankara has made a demand

Bloomberg: New pandemic possible in coming decade

44-year-old man found hanging from a tree

Yerevan Metro Police detain armed young man

Poland receives Bayraktar from Turkey

Artur Davtyan - European Championship bronze medalist

Asbarez: 6th international medical congress of Armenia invites doctors from diaspora to join by contributor

4.2 magnitude earthquake in Turkish Adana

Ukraine preparing a counteroffensive

Azerbaijani Armed Forces open fire at Sotk Gold Mine

Sudanese army blocks presidential palace entrances in Khartoum

No safety threat to Azerbaijani athletes nor could there ever be

Dozens of Tegh families in difficult social situation

12 patients transported from Artsakh to Armenia, 8 – back in Artsakh

Azerbaijan and Iran FMs announce possible continuation of negotiations

Tigran Abrahamyan: Citizens of Artsakh remain alone in their worries

Azerbaijani athletes to leave EWF Championships

Suspect of Wakayama incident arrested

Macron signs pension reform bill

Aram Nikolyan: My only desire is to ensure that Azerbaijan's flag doesn't fly in Yerevan

IMF and World Bank unable to reach agreement on communiqué

Biden demands stricter protection of secret information

Most destructive games: What games cause people to break phones and walls?

Moody’s reaffirms "Export Insurance Agency of Armenia"s rating

The newly appointed Human Rights Defender conducted fact-finding activities in Tegh village

Armenia ambassador to Canada, newly elected mayor of Ottawa discuss cooperation

Data Awards recognizes DISQO as best data research solution

Investigative Committee: Criminal proceeding launched into wounded soldier’s case

Woman who threw umbrella at Armenia premier is charged

Zakharova responds to Armenia parliament majority faction secretary: They probably mistranslated it to him

What will the new iPhone 15 Pro buttons look like? photo, video

shamshyan.com: Man found dead, car found on train tracks in Yerevan

Matviyenko: Russia hopes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty will be signed soon as possible

Armenia, Russia FMs discuss matter of Yerevan-Baku relations’ normalization

Smart solution from AraratBank: electric car loans at an interest rate starting at 9%

Armenian legislature speaker: We call on international community to clearly condemn Azerbaijan aggressive actions

Ameriabank CEO Artak Hanesyan sums up Triple Best campaign: We believe in potential of our team, Armenia

Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded by own weapon

Karabakh NSS deputy director, head of presidential Central Information Department are dismissed