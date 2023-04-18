smart #3: Crossover based on Geely platform, Mercedes-Benz design

The smart Automobile company—a joint venture of Mercedes-Benz and Geely—has introduced a new crossover with index #3, which is currently the largest model of the smart brand, Kolesa.ru informs.

The latest history of this brand began in 2019, when Mercedes-Benz transferred its management to the Chinese Geely holding within the framework of a joint venture. Now Geely is responsible for the engineering of this brand, and Mercedes-Benz is engaged in its design. The first model was the subcompact crossover that was introduced a year ago with the index #1, and then its sporty Brabus version was unveiled.

Today, on the eve of the opening of the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, the "presentation" of smart #3 took place, and its Brabus version was introduced. The appearance of smart #3 has not been a secret for a long time. In November last year, the photos of this novelty were presented by the Chinese ministry of industry. smart #3 is longer, wider, and lower than smart #1, with a length of 4,400 millimeters, width of 1,844, height of 1,556, and a wheelbase of 2,785 millimeters. These standards correspond to C-class. The aerodynamic drag coefficient cx of smart #3 is smaller than that of smart #1.

smart #3 is based on Geely's SEA modular platform. smart #3 and smart #1 are unified to the maximum extent, their power units are the same: 200 kW—272 hp, the Brabus version has 315 kW—428 hp. The capacity of the battery is not specified, and the range of one charge is 500-540 kilometers—depending on the modification.

The interior of smart #3 is almost the same as that of smart #1, and the only noticeable difference being the round vents instead of the oval ones. The Brabus version has an “aggressive” aerodynamic suspension, brake supports, and decorative red inserts on the body and interior.

The prices of smart #3 for the Chinese market have not been made public yet, and the sales date has not been specified either. In Europe, however, this matter is clearer, as the local premiere of smart #3 will take place in September at the IAA exhibition in Munich, and this novelty will appear at car dealers in the beginning of 2024.

We should add that the old model series of the smart brand has already been said goodbye to. In April, the EQ fortwo electric two-seater urban electric car stopped accepting orders, and the next one will probably be called smart #2, but respective details are not given yet.