Jeyhun Bayramov, Derek Hogan discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agenda

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday had a telephone conversation with US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan, APA news agency reports.
During the phone conversation, the sides discussed the topical issues of cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the US, the current situation in the region, including the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
“Dereck Hogan said that the successful outcome of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as resolution of the existing issues through negotiations are essential for the establishment of lasting peace and security in the region. He pointed out that the US is ready to support the peace process,” APA added.