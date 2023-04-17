Proceedings to not be launched regarding Armenia parliament speaker's spitting on person

Proceedings will not be initiated against the speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Alen Simonyan, for spitting in the face of diaspora Armenia Garen Megerdichian. Gor Abrahamyan, spokesperson of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, informed this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"Due to the lack of grounds, a record was drawn up not to launch criminal proceedings," said Abrahamyan.
On April 3, Canadian Armenian Garen Megerdichian stated on Facebook that he called NA speaker Alen Simonyan a "traitor" in downtown Yerevan, after which Simonyan ordered his bodyguards to grab Megerdichian, and Simonyan spat in his face.
Later, Alen Simonyan also went on Facebook and did not deny the incident.
Also, Armenian First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan wrote an article in which he stated that the ruling majority faction of the NA was obligated to launch the matter of Simonyan's dismissal. In response, Simonyan invited Ter-Petrosyan to the NA.
But after a lot of public pressure, five days later, Simonyan finally accepted what happened and apologized to the citizens of Armenia.