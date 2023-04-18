News
Newspaper: They decide to ‘cleanse’ Azerbaijani of crime so that Armenia PM doesn’t come out as liar?
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: After the murder of ZCMC [(Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine)] [security] guard Hayrapet Meliksetyan, a decision was made to change the uniforms of the combine guards.

The thing is that the guards wore special clothes, made in Pakistan, which look like a military uniform. The management of the combine assumed that it was possible that it seemed to the Azerbaijanis that there was a military unit or an army position in front of them, that's why they fired.

It is noteworthy that the prosecutor's office announced yesterday that none of the Azerbaijanis who penetrated into Armenia were charged with the murder of the [aforesaid security] guard.

And on April 14, at the briefing after the plenary session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, [Armenian] NA [(National Assembly)] president Alen Simonyan said that one of the Azerbaijani servicemen who violated the border is suspected of killing a civilian.

Apparently, they have decided to "cleanse" the Azerbaijani of the crime so that [PM] Nikol Pashinyan does not come out as a liar. Hours before the incident, he had assured at the NA that the Azerbaijanis who penetrated into Armenia were not saboteurs, but persecuted people who crossed the border to escape the torture of [Azerbaijani] servicemen.
