News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 18
USD
387.94
EUR
426
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.94
EUR
426
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Pashinyan: Armenia is 4th in world in terms of economic growth
Pashinyan: Armenia is 4th in world in terms of economic growth
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia is ranked fourth among all the countries of the world in terms of economic growth. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on Tuesday, during the debates on the report on the implementation and results of the 2022 program of the 2021-2026 program of the government at the special session of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Pashinyan noted that according to the results of 2022, the economic growth in Armenia was 12.6 percent, and the country’s financial and insurance sectors recorded the highest GDP growth rates in 2022.

"Trade and services [in Armenia] increased by 17 percent, the construction sector—by 18.8 percent, and industry—by 6.4 percent," the PM added.

Pashinyan noted that, moreover, Armenia’s GDP at current prices was 8 trillion 496 billion 777.9 million drams, and at average annual prices of the previous year: 7 trillion 865 billion 923.1 million drams.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
GeoProMining Gold develops social cooperation with Ararat region
“GeoProMining Gold pursues a consistent policy of social and infrastructural assistance to the communities of its presence...
 Armenia to have trade attaché in Germany
A 35-40% increase in annual trade is expected...
 Foreigners make about 400 real estate sales transactions in Armenia in February
And the Russian citizens are in first place...
 Armenia becomes donor to International Development Association of World Bank
Armenia ratified the Government Act to become an IDA donor on March 10…
 Armenia gasoline price decreases by 26.9%, diesel price drops by 2.8% in March 2023, compared to March 2022
According to the Statistics Committee…
 Beef increases in price by 18.9%, pork drops by 13.8%, bread, pasta, cheese prices go up in Armenia
Food prices in the country have increased by an average of 5.1% over the course of a year…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos