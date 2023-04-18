Pashinyan: Armenia is 4th in world in terms of economic growth

Armenia is ranked fourth among all the countries of the world in terms of economic growth. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on Tuesday, during the debates on the report on the implementation and results of the 2022 program of the 2021-2026 program of the government at the special session of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Pashinyan noted that according to the results of 2022, the economic growth in Armenia was 12.6 percent, and the country’s financial and insurance sectors recorded the highest GDP growth rates in 2022.

"Trade and services [in Armenia] increased by 17 percent, the construction sector—by 18.8 percent, and industry—by 6.4 percent," the PM added.

Pashinyan noted that, moreover, Armenia’s GDP at current prices was 8 trillion 496 billion 777.9 million drams, and at average annual prices of the previous year: 7 trillion 865 billion 923.1 million drams.