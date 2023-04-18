Pashinyan: I hope Armenia-Turkey border will be opened in near future

There is a great opportunity to establish normal relations between Armenia and Turkey. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on Tuesday, while presenting the report on the implementation and results of the 2022 program of the 2021-2026 program of the government at the special session of the National Assembly of Armenia, speaking about the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.

"This chance has increased thanks to extra-diplomatic and extra-political factors—human values—, after we decided to respond—with logic based on human, neighborly values—to the catastrophic earthquake that occurred in Turkey [in February]. The government and the public of Turkey perceived and accepted our actions as such. And Turkey, in turn, would not have opened the Margara Bridge [on the Armenian-Turkish border] for our goods if it did not believe in our sincerity," said Pashinyan.

According to him, dozens of Armenian national flags flying in front of the Turkish foreign ministry within the framework of Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan's visit to Ankara are not only a ceremonial, but a statement that hope can arise where despair prevails.

"The flags of Armenia and Turkey were raised over our relations and the ruins brought by the catastrophic earthquake. I hope that in the near future the Armenia-Turkey border will really be opened, and a basis will be created for the development of normal neighborly relations. In this regard, it is extremely important that the agreement on crossing the [Armenian-Turkish] border for citizens of third countries and holders of diplomatic passports will be implemented in the coming months," said the Armenian PM.