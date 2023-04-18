News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 19
USD
387.78
EUR
425.67
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.78
EUR
425.67
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
India surpasses China in population
India surpasses China in population
Region:World News
Theme: Society

India has become the most populous country in the world, overtaking China. This is reported by MarketWatch, citing its own analysis of UN forecasts.

According to the independent World Population Review (WPR), as of April 17, there were 1,425,937,441 people living in India, compared to 1,425,744,008 Chinese citizens.

It is noted that India has enormous economic potential, which is due to not only the number but also the composition of the population.

Thus, the country’s dependency ratio is 47 dependents for every 100 workers compared to 68 dependents for every 100 workers 25 years ago,  MarketWatch writes

By 2048, the ratio is expected to drop to 45, and the state will rise from 43rd to 23rd on the list of countries with the lowest index of this indicator.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos