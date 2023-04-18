India surpasses China in population

India has become the most populous country in the world, overtaking China. This is reported by MarketWatch, citing its own analysis of UN forecasts.
According to the independent World Population Review (WPR), as of April 17, there were 1,425,937,441 people living in India, compared to 1,425,744,008 Chinese citizens.
It is noted that India has enormous economic potential, which is due to not only the number but also the composition of the population.
Thus, the country’s dependency ratio is 47 dependents for every 100 workers compared to 68 dependents for every 100 workers 25 years ago, MarketWatch writes.
By 2048, the ratio is expected to drop to 45, and the state will rise from 43rd to 23rd on the list of countries with the lowest index of this indicator.