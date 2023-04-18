News
Armenia premier: Azerbaijan is in euphoria
Armenia premier: Azerbaijan is in euphoria
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Everything is much more complicated in relations with Azerbaijan. After the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan is in a state of euphoria and is thinking of taking as much as possible; and if possible, taking everything. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on Tuesday, while presenting the report on the implementation and results of the 2022 program of the 2021-2026 program of the Armenian government at the special session of the National Assembly of Armenia.

"This perception of it [i.e., Azerbaijan] is further fueled by the international situation. Basically, Azerbaijan directly or indirectly becomes, or has become, an energy or logistics crossroads. And its importance has increased for both Russia and some Western countries. This situation has both risks and opportunities.

"We see the risks almost everywhere, whereas the opportunity is perhaps that the South Caucasus itself is a big crossroads. The role of Armenia and Georgia is also no less important in this. In this context, the peace and stability of the region can become a consensus between the West and Russia," the Armenian PM stressed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
