Armenia premier: Peace means normalization of relations with Turkey, Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Peace means the normalization of Armenia’s relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on Tuesday, during the debates on the report on the implementation and results of the 2022 program of the 2021-2026 program of the government at the special session of the National Assembly of Armenia.

According to Pashinyan, Armenia must normalize relations with its neighbors.

"I must note our exclusive accountability to the people who believe in the future of Armenia. I must note as well our accountability to all those who are suspicious of that future. And that accountability at the current historical moment can have only one manifestation: peace, which means the normalization of [Armenia’s] relations with all four neighbors," said the Armenian premier.

He noted that there is only a need to deepen relations with Iran and Georgia. However, according to him, the main question is different: how realistic and feasible is it to normalize relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan?

"This issue has two sides. First of all, peace is not built alone. It is important to what extent Azerbaijan's actions and policies will be aimed at peace. Secondly, especially after the 44-day war [in 2020], if compromises are reached, it is important to know to what extent they will be acceptable to the citizens of Armenia, and to what extent they will allow the painful implementation of these compromises," said Pashinyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
