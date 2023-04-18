Sudan rapid response forces agree to declare 24-hour humanitarian ceasefire

Sudan's rapid reaction forces (special forces) said Tuesday they were ready to respond to international calls for a one-day ceasefire to open humanitarian corridors.
"We announce that we agree to the proposal to establish a truce for 24 hours. We reaffirm the loyalty of our forces to the instructions given in this regard yesterday morning. We note that the other side does not observe the ceasefire, and its aviation continues to attack the settlements," says the statement posted on the official Twitter page of the Sudanese special forces.