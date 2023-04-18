Pashinyan: We have major plans to close Armenia-Azerbaijan military balance gap

I once made a statement that poverty is in people's minds; now the reform of the army should first of all start with a change in mind. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on Tuesday, while presenting the report on the implementation and results of the 2022 program of the 2021-2026 program of the Armenian government at the special session of the National Assembly of Armenia, referring to the reforms being carried out in the Armenian army.

"Besides the physical change, the substantive change is also very important. We have deep problems, the solution of which is not always an issue of money. Until today, there is no issue that we have not resolved because there is no money. Even today we are told that they are forcing peace. We won [the war against Azerbaijan] in 1994, so why didn't we force [peace]? In my opinion, they create peace by forcing. Then why didn't they force [peace]?" said the Armenian PM.

And MP Vigen Khachartryan asked Pashinyan what plans Armenia has in terms of balancing the current gap between its army and that of Azerbaijan.

"We have major plans to restore that gap. But I believe that we should not discuss this issue in public. I am ready to discuss these matters behind closed doors not only with the political teammates, but also with the parliamentary opposition," said the Armenian premier.