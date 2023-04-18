Russia, China will strengthen technico-military cooperation, Chinese defense minister says

Russia and China intend to deepen technico-military cooperation and military trade, Chinese defense minister Li Shangfu announced on Tuesday during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoigu, in Moscow.
"The armed forces of Russia and China will definitely fulfill the agreements reached by the heads of state and will promote the military and technico-military cooperation and military trade between Russia and China. We will definitely bring them to a new level," said the Chinese defense minister.
Also, he attached great importance to the fact that he was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin after his arrival in Moscow.
"Yesterday we visited the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, too. This means that the Russian side pays special attention to my visit," Li added.