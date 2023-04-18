News
Armenia ruling force MP: Azerbaijani soldier confessed to murder
Armenia ruling force MP: Azerbaijani soldier confessed to murder
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The second Azerbaijani soldier, who was found near Kapan city, has admitted that he killed the security guard of the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine, said Narek Ghahramanyan, an MP from the ruling majority “Civil Contract” (CC) Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, RFE/RL Armenian Service reports.

"The detainee, who had crossed over to our side, himself killed Hayrapet, the keeper of the tail carrier of the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine, with six shots fired, if I'm not mistaken. I also have clear information that he also confessed about it," Ghahramanyan said.

As for why the Armenian law enforcement does not announce this, according to the lawmaker, perhaps the reason is that the weapon with which the Azerbaijani soldier killed the guard has not yet been found.

"I believe that the absence of presence of weapon may be the reason why the NSS [(National Security Service)] does not confirm. The weapon is in the forests, they are looking for [it]. But I say again, there is no doubt, nor is there a suspect," said the Armenia ruling force MP. .

