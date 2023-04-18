Israel FM not giving up on idea of ‘building a united and strong front’ with Azerbaijan

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday is leaving for Azerbaijan, where he will hold meetings with the foreign minister and the president of the country, the Israeli website reports, according to Turan.
Cohen will discuss issues of deepening strategic relations between the two countries and regional issues.
"Azerbaijan is a Muslim country, and its strategic location makes our relations very important and has great potential. Today I am going on an important political visit to continue building a united and strong front and cooperation in solving our common problems together with our good friends in Baku. This concerns deepening cooperation in the economy, security, energy and innovation," Cohen said.
The Israeli FM will lead the Israeli delegation at the meeting of the intergovernmental commission, and will also lead a business delegation of 20 Israeli companies in cybersecurity, national security, water resources management, and agriculture.
Members of the delegation will hold dozens of meetings with companies and government agencies in Baku.
Earlier, the Israeli FM had already expressed himself in a similar spirit, declaring that Israel and Azerbaijan have agreed to “act together against Iran."