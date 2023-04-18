News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 18
USD
387.78
EUR
425.67
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.78
EUR
425.67
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
21 more medical patients from Karabakh transferred to Armenia, 20 others return after completing treatment
21 more medical patients from Karabakh transferred to Armenia, 20 others return after completing treatment
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On April 15 and 16, a total of 21 medical patients from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were transferred to Armenia by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Information Center.

And 20 medical patients, who were transferred to Armenia for treatment within the framework of state funding, returned to Artsakh with their companions.

The transfer of medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia continues to be carried out exclusively with the mediation and escorting of the ICRC.

As of Monday, a total of 326 medical patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia by the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
12 patients transported from Artsakh to Armenia, 8 – back in Artsakh
Due to Azerbaijan blocking the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 12 patients with se…
 Armenia parliament speaker expresses concern to Ashimbayev regarding Kazakhstan collaboration with Azerbaijan
Alen Simonyan met with the president of the Kazakh senate, within the framework of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly session in Saint Petersburg, Russia…
 Armenia Security Council secretary: International presence needed to resolve many security issues in Karabakh
We have said that we will not negotiate on the Lachin corridor issue; we have the same position now as well…
 Artsakh's Ombudsman expresses dissatisfaction to OSCE chairman for attitude of international community
I have touched upon the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan after the establishment of the ceasefire on November 9...
 Lemkin Institute issues statement on Azerbaijan noncompliance with ICJ order to unblock Lachin corridor
Also, it expressed its indignation at the indifference of the international community in this regard…
 Armenia PM to Bujar Osmani: This visit is good opportunity to get familiarized with complicated situation
Nikol Pashinyan received the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos