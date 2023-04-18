News
UK ready to collaborate on submarine construction, Turkey's Erdogan says
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The United Kingdom (UK) is ready to collaborate with Turkey on the construction of submarines, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Earlier, Turkey commissioned the world's first aircraft carrier designed to deploy attack drones.

"There are countries that are ready to order aircraft carriers and submarines from Turkey. Great Britain is ready to collaborate with the Turkish side on the matter of submarine construction," Erdogan said, Anadolu Agency reported.

Also, the president of Turkey drew attention to the implementation of the project of manufacturing a domestic submarine.

"Technologies are constantly developing, being updated. It's like a sport, striving for new milestones," Erdogan said.
