Competition Protection Commission bans centralization of MTS Armenia CJSC, Cyprus-based Fedilco Group Limited

MTS Armenia Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) and Fedilco Group Limited, which is registered in Cyprus, submitted applications to the Competition Protection Commission (CPC) of Armenia on January 26, stating that Fedilco Group Limited plans to acquire 100 percent of the shares of MTS Armenia, CPC informs Armenian News-NEWS.am

A study was conducted within the framework of the centralization assessment procedure that was launched on the basis of these applications.

And as a result, according to the CPC decision on Tuesday, the centralization of Fedilco Group Limited and MTS Armenia was prohibited.