Caucasus Muslims Office head: Iran's support to Armenia is integral part of anti-Azerbaijani policy

“Iran's comprehensive support to Armenia pursuing aggressive policy, is integral part of anti-Azerbaijani policy,” Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, said, APA reports.
He noted that “malicious forces who stick our independence and victory in their throat, who ignore our achievements, are seriously worried about the development and independent policy of Azerbaijan, and are trying to interfere in the internal affairs of our country and violate the stability.”
"The fact that Iran equates Armenia's security with its own security, pushes Armenia to a new war, provides revanchism, and is a part of its open anti-Azerbaijani policy; all this is not accepted and strongly condemned by the Azerbaijani society," Pashazade added.