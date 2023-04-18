News
Wednesday
April 19
China may increase the number of nuclear warheads by 5 times. NATO Secretary General 
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Beijing may increase the number of nuclear warheads to 1,500. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in the U.S. on the topic of arms control, according to the press service of the Alliance.

According to him, it could happen by 2035.

The NATO Secretary General believes that China is globally responsible because it is a global power.

He thinks that increased security on the issue of arms control stems from the interests of China, with which the Alliance is cooperating for the benefit of the common interest.

According to various estimates, China now has about 300-350 nuclear warheads.
