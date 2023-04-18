Armenian embassy in Egypt: Street to be named after Armenia or Yerevan in Cairo

The Yerevan Council of Elders has adopted a decision to name as Egypt Square a square in the city's Ajapnyak district, the embassy of Armenia in Egypt informs.
The respective plan was posted on the website of Yerevan Municipality.
It is noted that this decision will enter into force on the day following its official publicizing.
The proposal was submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Along with this decision, a street will be named after Armenia or Yerevan in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.