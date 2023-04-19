Newspaper: Guests who arrived in Yerevan from Europe are astonished

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Aram Nikolyan's action continues to be discussed in various professional circles. Especially the fact that he used to sew the clothes of [PM] Nikol Pashinyan and his family members and, in general, is an accomplished [fashion] designer, has a profitable business, and nothing motivated him to take such a step.
As for the organizing of the [European] weightlifting championship [being held in Yerevan], the guests from Europe were really surprised by what a luxurious and expensive opening event Armenia had organized.
We were told that a number of ambassadors of European countries were astonished at how such an expensive event was organized in a country that is in a state of war, poor, and with so many problems. Even in the comparison, they noted that in much more prosperous and rich countries, they do not throw such kind of money into the air to organize the openings of the European [Weightlifting] Championship. Also, they were bewildered that in other cases the Armenians say we have no money, they take a national debt, they want money from us.