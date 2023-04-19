News
Karabakh president, Anti-Crisis Council members discuss military and political situation in Artsakh
Karabakh president, Anti-Crisis Council members discuss military and political situation in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the Anti-Crisis Council, led by Tigran Petrosyan, the head of this body.

Issues related to the military, political, and socioeconomic situation in Artsakh as a result of the war of 2020 and the Azerbaijani blockade that has been ongoing since December 12, 2022 were on the discussion agenda, the Artsakh President's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his speech, President Harutyunyan underscored the importance of cooperation between the state government and public circles in order to overcome crisis situations, voicing his belief that the newly created aforesaid council will become one of the important links of that process.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
