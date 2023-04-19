Mirzoyan to Olson: I reaffirm Armenia's commitment to peace process (PHOTOS)

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday received Erika Olson, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus. Louis Bono, the OSCE Minsk Group US Co-Chair and US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, also participated in the meeting, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Matters related to establishment of stability in the region, normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, border delimitation and border security, unblocking of all economic and transport links in the region, and the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue were discussed.

Mirzoyan presented the approaches of the Armenian side regarding the settlement of the existing key issues, including addressing the rights and security issues of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians in order to achieve a comprehensive and stable peace.

Also, the FM reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to the peace process, stressing the importance of Azerbaijan's relinquishment of expansionist aspirations, as well as aggressive policy and belligerent rhetoric towards the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and the territorial integrity of Armenia.

The interlocutors reflected also on the current humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the imperative to lift the illegal Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor in accordance with the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.

In addition, views were exchanged on matters related to the Armenia-US bilateral agenda, including the strategic dialogue.