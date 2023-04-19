Report: Azerbaijan continues to keep 33 Armenia citizens in captivity

Azerbaijan continues to hold 33 Armenian citizens captive, as per the report on the 2022 results and performance of the 2021-2026 program of the Armenian government.
According to the report, Armenia is trying at all international instances to reach a solution to the issue of ensuring the return of Armenian nationals who are illegally detained in Azerbaijan. In 2022, a total of 31 such persons were returned to Armenia.
Moreover, the issue of missing persons continues to be one of the most important in the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"The location of 975 citizens of Armenia remains unknown. 777 of them are considered missing since the first Karabakh war [in the early 1990s], 196—after the 44-day war [in 2020], and two more—after the September 2022 aggression. Armenia consistently voices the cases of forcible disappearances, as well as the torture of [Armenian] prisoners and the desecration of fallen [Armenian] servicemen [by Azerbaijan]," the aforesaid document also stated.